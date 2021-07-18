Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Grid Dynamics worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

