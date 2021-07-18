Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.12 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

