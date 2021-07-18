Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Nautilus worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $429.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

