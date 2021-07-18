Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Limelight Networks worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137,743 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

