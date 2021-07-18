Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Kronos Bio worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $20.55 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.