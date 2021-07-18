Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of The ExOne worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The ExOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

