Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of AXT worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AXT by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 2.27. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,868. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

