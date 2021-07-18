Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Centennial Resource Development worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDEV stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

