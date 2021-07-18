Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Movado Group worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Movado Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $1,988,012. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

