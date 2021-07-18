Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,204. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

