Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,540 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of The Marcus worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Marcus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

