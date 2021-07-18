Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 345,755 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Agenus worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Agenus stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

