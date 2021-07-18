Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,088 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

SEA stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

