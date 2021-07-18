Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,878 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCRN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $582.38 million, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.