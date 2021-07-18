Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 68,597 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Gossamer Bio worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19,995.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 594.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.31 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

