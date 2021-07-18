Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Alerus Financial worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

