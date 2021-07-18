Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

