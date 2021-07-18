Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Funko worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

