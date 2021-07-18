Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,332 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Boston Omaha worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.