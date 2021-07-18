Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

