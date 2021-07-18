Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $20,338.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024547 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

