Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.81. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

