Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $3.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00806720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

