Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Gladstone Commercial worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

GOOD stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.