Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

