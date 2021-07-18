Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 12,341 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.22% of AMETEK worth $63,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AME stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. 2,951,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,309. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

