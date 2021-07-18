Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 293,271 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.70% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $476,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

