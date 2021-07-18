Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,419 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.49% of SS&C Technologies worth $87,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 586,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

