Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $70,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.59. 1,163,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

