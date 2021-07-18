Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,539 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $69,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.54.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $875.02. 983,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,969. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

