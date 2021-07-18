Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,817 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $100,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,130. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.