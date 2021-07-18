Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 766,895 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,094,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,789 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 24,270,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,858,220. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

