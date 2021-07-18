Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,594 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $67,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $284.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

