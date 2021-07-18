Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,916 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $179,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,144,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

