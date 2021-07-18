Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $106.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $106,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. 36,620,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,175,302. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

