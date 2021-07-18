Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $118.81 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,389 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.39% of Fortinet worth $118,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.44. The stock had a trading volume of 865,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

