Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $170.37 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $170,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $311.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

