Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $68.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,166 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $68,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $178,476,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.31. 2,092,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.