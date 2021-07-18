Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $79.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $79,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,201. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

