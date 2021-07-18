Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $81.59 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $81,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $24.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,144.72. The company had a trading volume of 187,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,873. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,259.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

