Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $82.98 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $82,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 752,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

