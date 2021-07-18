Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $96.54 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 82,120 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.25% of Electronic Arts worth $96,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $143.10. 3,419,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,345. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

