Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $119,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,563. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

