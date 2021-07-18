Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 406,754 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $164,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,821,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

