Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 13,900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $221,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 436,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

