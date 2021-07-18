Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 20,149 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $170,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

