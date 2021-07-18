Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $157,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 3,977,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,297. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.