Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $106,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

ADP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.60. 1,652,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,828. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.