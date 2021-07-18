Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Also, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.58 on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 743,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,475.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

