Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 115,698 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,698 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $90,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $1,345,633.40. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,047. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. 2,474,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,257. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

